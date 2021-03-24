Menu

World

Man arrested after suspicious package delivered to Queen’s Edinburgh residence: police

By Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden Reuters
Posted March 24, 2021 11:27 am
Police during a Scotland Against Lockdown protest outside the Place of Holyrood house opposite the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. View image in full screen
Police during a Scotland Against Lockdown protest outside the Place of Holyrood house opposite the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow / PA Images via Getty Images

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man after a bomb disposal team made a suspicious item safe on the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the queen’s official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they were alerted to a report of a suspicious item on Tuesday evening at the palace as in the centre of the Scottish capital.

“Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe,” police said in a statement. “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The statement said there was no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

The queen was not in residence at the palace, as she is currently staying at her Windsor Castle home to the west of London where she has spent most of her time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is usually open to the public to visit, but is currently closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

© 2021 Reuters
