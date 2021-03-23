Family calls for upgraded criminal charges following Curve Lake First Nation woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Relatives of a dead Indigenous woman are asking police in Peterborough to upgrade charges against her alleged assailant.

Cileana Taylor, 22, of Curve Lake First Nation just north of the city, suffered brain damage after an incident at a house party in September 2020 in Peterborough.

She died last month in hospital after family decided to remove her from life support after she had been in a coma with a brain injury.

Jordan Morin, 23, is currently charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Morin and Taylor had been in an intimate relationship for about three months before the incident.

Her family’s lawyer says Morin should be charged with her homicide.

Peterborough police had no immediate comment.

A GoFundMe page launched last fall has raised more than $23,000 to support Taylor’s family.

— with files from Global News Peterborough

