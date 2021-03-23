Menu

Crime

Family calls for upgraded criminal charges following Curve Lake First Nation woman’s death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2021 3:59 pm
Cileana Taylor of Curve Lake First Nation died in February 2021, the result of an alleged assault in September 2020. View image in full screen
Cileana Taylor of Curve Lake First Nation died in February 2021, the result of an alleged assault in September 2020. Special to Global News Peterborough

Relatives of a dead Indigenous woman are asking police in Peterborough to upgrade charges against her alleged assailant.

Cileana Taylor, 22, of Curve Lake First Nation just north of the city, suffered brain damage after an incident at a house party in September 2020 in Peterborough.

She died last month in hospital after family decided to remove her from life support after she had been in a coma with a brain injury.

Read more: Curve Lake First Nation woman removed from life-support following injuries in assault

Jordan Morin, 23, is currently charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Morin and Taylor had been in an intimate relationship for about three months before the incident.

Her family’s lawyer says Morin should be charged with her homicide.

Peterborough police had no immediate comment.

GoFundMe page launched last fall has raised more than $23,000 to support Taylor’s family.

— with files from Global News Peterborough

Click to play video: 'Curve Lake First Nation resident taken off life support after alleged domestic assault' Curve Lake First Nation resident taken off life support after alleged domestic assault
Curve Lake First Nation resident taken off life support after alleged domestic assault – Mar 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
IndigenousPeterborough Police ServiceAggravated AssaultCurve LakeCurve Lake First NationCileana TaylorIndigenous deathJustin Morin

