Entertainment

Weekly survey: When was the last time you bought a CD?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted March 22, 2021 8:21 am
Shelves of compact discs in a record shop.
Shelves of compact discs in a record shop. Getty Images
While filing some vinyl over the weekend, I realized that I hadn’t had to file any new CDs for a while. How long was it? A month? Three? Longer?“Wait a sec,” I thought, “when was the last time I bought a CD?” I couldn’t remember.CD sales have been in freefall for years now. The most recent year-over-year stats I have say that we’ve bought about 50% fewer CDs in Canada than we did at this point in 2020–and that was a bad year. COVID has obviously been a factor, but even before the pandemic set in, CDs were in trouble.This got me curious. When was the last time you bought an actual CD?
Alan CrossVinylMusic Industrycdscompact discsmusic salesRecord Stores

