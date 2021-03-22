Weekly survey: When was the last time you bought a CD?

When was the last time you bought a CD? — Alan Cross (@alancross) March 22, 2021

While filing some vinyl over the weekend, I realized that I hadn’t had to file any new CDs for a while. How long was it? A month? Three? Longer?“Wait a sec,” I thought, “when was the last time I bought a CD?” I couldn’t remember.CD sales have been in freefall for years now. The most recent year-over-year stats I have say that we’ve bought about 50% fewer CDs in Canada than we did at this point in 2020–and that was a bad year. COVID has obviously been a factor, but even before the pandemic set in, CDs were in trouble.This got me curious. When was the last time you bought an actual CD?