Weekly survey: When was the last time you bought a CD?

While filing some vinyl over the weekend, I realized that I hadn’t had to file any new CDs for a while. How long was it? A month? Three? Longer?“Wait a sec,” I thought, “when was the last time I bought a CD?” I couldn’t remember.CD sales have been in freefall for years now. The most recent year-over-year stats I have say that we’ve bought about 50% fewer CDs in Canada than we did at this point in 2020–and that was a bad year. COVID has obviously been a factor, but even before the pandemic set in, CDs were in trouble.This got me curious. When was the last time you bought an actual CD?
When was the last time you bought a CD?— Alan Cross (@alancross) March 22, 2021
