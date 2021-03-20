Dave Brubaker, ex-Canadian women’s gymnastics coach, banned for life after internal probe

Send this page to someone via email

Former Canadian women’s gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker has been banned for life by the sport’s domestic governing body following an internal investigation.

Brubaker was found not guilty of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast years ago.

Gymnastics Canada says he was suspended upon his arrest in December 2017.

The organization says his suspension was extended and an internal investigation was started after written complaints. He did not immediately respond to an interview request from The Canadian Press.

Liz Brubaker, his wife, also was provisionally suspended in 2019 following the receipt of written complaints while she was a coach at Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ontario. Gymnastics Canada says Liz Brubaker’s suspension has been extended until 2024.

The discipline panel for the case says the Brubakers breached policies that were in effect during the period when the events occurred (1996-2017).

The organization says the Brubakers have 15 days to appeal the suspension.

“I want to express my gratitude to the athlete complainants for their co-operation, patience and bravery throughout this very arduous process,” Ian Moss, CEO of Gymnastics Canada, said in a statement.