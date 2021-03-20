Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Dave Brubaker, ex-Canadian women’s gymnastics coach, banned for life after internal probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2021 4:08 pm
Former gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker, right, leaves the court house in Sarnia, Ont., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 following the first day of testimony in his sexual assault trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins.
Former gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker, right, leaves the court house in Sarnia, Ont., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 following the first day of testimony in his sexual assault trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins.

Former Canadian women’s gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker has been banned for life by the sport’s domestic governing body following an internal investigation.

Brubaker was found not guilty of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast years ago.

Gymnastics Canada says he was suspended upon his arrest in December 2017.

The organization says his suspension was extended and an internal investigation was started after written complaints. He did not immediately respond to an interview request from The Canadian Press.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dave Brubaker, former high-ranking Canadian gymnastics coach, acquitted of sexual assault charges

Liz Brubaker, his wife, also was provisionally suspended in 2019 following the receipt of written complaints while she was a coach at Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ontario. Gymnastics Canada says Liz Brubaker’s suspension has been extended until 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The discipline panel for the case says the Brubakers breached policies that were in effect during the period when the events occurred (1996-2017).

The organization says the Brubakers have 15 days to appeal the suspension.

“I want to express my gratitude to the athlete complainants for their co-operation, patience and bravery throughout this very arduous process,” Ian Moss, CEO of Gymnastics Canada, said in a statement.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Gymnastics CanadaDave BrubakerBrubaker banned for lifeDave Brubaker investigationDave Brubaker sexual assaultDavid Brubakerex-gymnastics coach banned for life

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers