Kingston health officials top region’s 2020 Sunshine List rankings

Ontario’s 2020 Sunshine List is out, and Kingston’s health officials are topping the list locally.

The Sunshine List gives the public access to compensation figures for all public sector employees in the province who made more than $100,000 the previous year.

David Pichora, president and CEO of Kingston Health Sciences Centre, came out on top of the Kingston-area list, with just shy of $600,000 made last year.

Coming in second is Queen’s principal Patrick Deane, who made $415,000 in 2020.

Following closely behind is Dr. Kieran Moore, who has become a household name in the Kingston region during the COVID-19 pandemic — Moore, head of KFL&A Public Health, pulled in more than $410,000 last year.

Head of Providence Care, Cathy Szabo made more than $330,000 in 2020.

Many of the other top spots went to Kingston Health Sciences Centre officials, one of whom was Alexander Boag, a clinician and professor at Queen’s University, who made nearly $350,000 in 2020.

In the non-medical fields, the next two top-paid positions were held by women. Kingston police chief Antje McNeely made a little more than $250,000 last year, while Kingston’s CAO, Lanie Hurdle, made just shy of $250,000.

Other Kingston police officers, like deputy chief Chris Scott, Insp. Brian Begbie, Insp. Daniel Mastin and Insp. Carolyn Rice all earned salaries creeping up to the $200,000 mark in 2020.

To search the list for yourself, see the province’s Sunshine List website.