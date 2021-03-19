Menu

Crime

Impaired charge for novice driver after found asleep in vehicle: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 1:11 pm
A Scugog man was charged with impaired driving in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Friday.
A Scugog man was charged with impaired driving in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Friday.

A Scugog, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Friday.

According to OPP, officers around 6 a.m. responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Tracey’s Hill Road and Sturgeon Road near the community of Downeyville where they located a parked vehicle. Police say a man was found asleep in the driver’s seat.

Read more: Several impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough and Peterborough County

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Wyatt Stinson, 25, of Scugog, was arrested and charged with impaired driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was additionally charged with being a novice driver with a BAC above zero, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 15.

