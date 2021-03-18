Home County Music and Art Festival in London, Ont. postponed to 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The organizers of the Home County Music and Art Festival in London, Ont., have announced they’re postponing the event for the second year in a row.

The Home County Folk League revealed the decision in a news release Thursday morning, stating the festival will be delayed until July 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially slated for July 16-18, 2021.

The Home County Folk League, which organizes the event, says even though “tremendous strides are being made towards ending the pandemic,” it’s still unclear as to whether it will be safe to gather in large groups by July.

The festival typically draws 50,000 people to Victoria Park each year.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the provincial government said it planned to have all eligible residents who wish to get a vaccine to have their first dose completed by June 20.

“We are all dreaming of the day when we can safely gather once again to enjoy music, food, shopping, and most of all, each other’s good company,” Home County artistic director Tim Fraser said in a statement.

“The decision to postpone was very difficult, but necessary under the current uncertainty. While we will be looking forward to resuming our in-person festival in 2022, we are looking at ways to entertain virtually, as well as safely and responsibly in the coming year.”

Organizers say anyone with questions or with an interest in volunteering can find contact information on the Home County festival website. They also ask that those who are able to consider donating to support future events.

— with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.