B.C. and Washington state team up to kill ‘murder hornets’

Officials in B.C. and Washington state are teaming up to battle a common enemy — the murder hornet.

Officials are hoping to kill off the Asian giant hornet that has been found on both sides of the border after first being spotted in 2019.

Late last year, a nest was discovered and destroyed in nearby Whatcom County, just over the border, but experts believe there are more in the area.

The real threat from Asian giant hornets — which are two inches (5 cm) long — is their devastating attacks on honeybees, which are already under siege from problems like mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food.

The invasive insect is normally found in China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries. Washington state and the Canadian province of British Columbia are the only places the hornets have been found on the continent.

The issue is of finding the hornet nests and eradicating them is of great importance now because their life cycle typically begins next month when the queens emerge from hibernation.

In B.C., this will include setting up traps in areas where there have been previous sightings and working with beekeepers and local governments in areas such as the Fraser Valley and Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

No sightings or collection of Asian giant hornets were reported on Vancouver Island in 2020, which could be declared Asian giant hornet-free if no specimens are reported this year, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed.

The public has also been instrumental in battling the Asian giant hornets. Last year, the WSDA said half of the confirmed reports in Washington and all of the confirmed reports in B.C. were from members of the public.

Washington residents are asked to continue to report all sightings of Asian giant hornets to WSDA, via email or by calling 1-800-443-6684. British Columbians who think they may have seen an Asian giant hornet can report their findings to the Invasive Species Council of BC’s website, calling at 1-888-933-3722, or via the council’s “Report Invasives” mobile phone app.

— with files from The Associated Press

