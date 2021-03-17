Traffic stop in Peterborough nets drugs, 3 arrested for trafficking: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three Peterborough residents face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in the city on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Park and Lake streets. The investigation located hydromorphine, cocaine and fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia. Three people in the vehicle were arrested.

Cheyenne Whetung, 32, James McGregor, 44, and Amanda Bowles, 30, are each charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (hydromorphine, cocaine) and one count of drug possession (fentanyl).

Whetung was charged with failure to comply with an undertaking to not communicate with one of the other accused. McGregor was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking (party to the offence).

Story continues below advertisement

All three accused were released with court appearances scheduled for April 13 in Peterborough, police said Wednesday.