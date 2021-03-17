Menu

Crime

Traffic stop in Peterborough nets drugs, 3 arrested for trafficking: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 11:57 am
Peterborough police arrested three people on drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Three Peterborough residents face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in the city on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Park and Lake streets. The investigation located hydromorphine, cocaine and fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia. Three people in the vehicle were arrested.

Read more: 2 arrested after $10,000 in drugs found in vehicle during traffic stop in Peterborough, police say

Cheyenne Whetung, 32, James McGregor, 44, and Amanda Bowles, 30, are each charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (hydromorphine, cocaine) and one count of drug possession (fentanyl).

Whetung was charged with failure to comply with an undertaking to not communicate with one of the other accused. McGregor was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking (party to the offence).

All three accused were released with court appearances scheduled for April 13 in Peterborough, police said Wednesday.

