Warning issued after large cougar spotted, previous attacks in Port Moody

A warning has been issued by the Port Moody Police Department after a large cougar was spotted roaming near homes Sunday night.

Police tweeted that the cougar was seen in the area of April Road.

Our patrol members have spotted a large cougar in the area of April Road. Conservation has already been contacted. Please be mindful if you’re in the area. #portmoody — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) March 15, 2021

This comes after a few cougar attacks in the Port Moody area where dogs were killed.

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service was called to the Port Moody area twice last week after a cougar attack.

On Thursday, a cougar attacked and took off with a three-month-old German Shepherd puppy named Diez while his owner Isaac Heisler was walking him on a leash.

He said when the cougar lunged at Diez, he was able to try and pull the puppy back and kick at the cougar for about 45 seconds but the cat wouldn’t let go. “I couldn’t fight anymore,” he said. “It was very aggressive, it was very big.”

Heisler gave chase and flagged down a car to call 911 but said by that point he knew, Diez was gone.

This attack followed one on Wednesday night when a cougar jumped out of the bushes and attacked a dog while it was on a leash.

Police said a resident of Foxwood Drive was walking her dog on a leash at approximately 12:40 a.m.

The dog’s owner rushed her dog to an emergency veterinary service but police confirmed the dog did not survive. The owner was shocked and upset but not physically harmed.

It is not known if the same cougar attacked both dogs but residents of the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas are being warned to be cautious due to increased cougar activity.

In mid-February, a two-month-old pug was snatched and killed by a cougar, the Conservation Officer Service has confirmed.

They believe the same cougar approached a man walking a dog later that same day and the man scared it off.

Port Moody police said the Conservation Officer Service has been notified of this most recent sighting.