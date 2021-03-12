Menu

Canada

Liberals re-establish panel to help choose next governor general

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Payette scandal sours Canadians on perks, expenses for former governors general, Ipsos poll shows' Payette scandal sours Canadians on perks, expenses for former governors general, Ipsos poll shows
WATCH ABOVE: A new Ipsos poll suggests a clear majority of Canadians believe former governor general Julie Payette should receive neither a pension nor an expense account given her unprecedented early resignation from the post – Feb 12, 2021

The Liberal government is re-establishing an advisory panel to help select the next governor general.

Six people are on the panel, which was announced Friday by Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Read more: Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigning amid ‘scathing’ Rideau Hall workplace review

He’ll co-chair the group with Janice Charette, a former high commissioner to the United Kingdom now filling in as clerk of the Privy Council.

Click to play video 'Rideau Hall report: Toxic workplace, yelling, humiliation' Rideau Hall report: Toxic workplace, yelling, humiliation
Rideau Hall report: Toxic workplace, yelling, humiliation – Jan 28, 2021

The approach is much like one used by the previous Conservative government but dropped by the Liberals when it was their turn to pick a governor general.

Read more: Former governors general get perks like expense accounts. Should Julie Payette?

Their choice, former astronaut Julie Payette, resigned earlier this year after a damning report about working conditions at Rideau Hall.

The newly struck advisory group is mandated to submit a shortlist of candidates for the prime minister’s consideration.

 

