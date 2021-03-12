Liberals re-establish panel to help choose next governor general

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal government is re-establishing an advisory panel to help select the next governor general.

Six people are on the panel, which was announced Friday by Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

He’ll co-chair the group with Janice Charette, a former high commissioner to the United Kingdom now filling in as clerk of the Privy Council.

The approach is much like one used by the previous Conservative government but dropped by the Liberals when it was their turn to pick a governor general.

Their choice, former astronaut Julie Payette, resigned earlier this year after a damning report about working conditions at Rideau Hall.

The newly struck advisory group is mandated to submit a shortlist of candidates for the prime minister’s consideration.