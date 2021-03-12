Woman suffers life-threatening head injury after being struck by pickup in East York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman suffered life-threatening head injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck in East York Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Plaxton Drive for reports that a pedestrian was hit at 2:40 p.m.

Investigators said a woman was crossing St. Clair on the west side of the intersection when a 61-year-old man driving a grey 2019 Dodge Ram northbound on Plaxton Drive struck her while making a left turn.

Police said the 58-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with security or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact investigators

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0312 09:35 Personal Injury Collision #5/2021, St Clair Avenue East And Plaxton Drive https://t.co/5XqNFYXC1t — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 12, 2021