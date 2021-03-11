Menu

Entertainment

Gimli film fest’s archive of Manitoba home movies reopens for submissions in 2021

By Sam Thompson Global News
To celebrate Manitoba 150 and its 20th anniversary, the Gimli Film Festival built an archive of historical made-in-Manitoba footage.
To celebrate Manitoba 150 and its 20th anniversary, the Gimli Film Festival built an archive of historical made-in-Manitoba footage. Mike Arsenault / Global News

Do you have home movies saved on obsolete media, gathering dust in a basement or closet?

If yes, the Gimli Film Festival wants to see them.

Last year, for the festival’s 20th anniversary and Manitoba 150, the Manitoba Home Movie Archive was launched. It’s an interactive way for people to see some pre-21st century hidden gems — whether they’re capturing mundane family moments or historical events — in a free online archive.

Festival director Aaron Zeghers told 680 CJOB that thanks to the province’s Safe at Home Program, they’re able to reopen submissions for the project this year as well.

“What this project is offering to all Manitobans that have footage shot in Manitoba — home movie footage, historical footage, hopefully — before 2000, whether it’s old Super 8 reels, 16-mm reels, whether it’s old discontinued videotape cassette, we’ll transfer those for free.

“That’s basically what this project is offering Manitobans — with the caveat that you have to agree to make those images publicly available.”

Read more: Gimli Film Festival soliciting historical home videos for new Manitoba archive

Zeghers said the archive was initially launched when the COVID-19 pandemic began, as festival organizers figured people stuck at home with time on their hands might have an opportunity to dig up old footage.

Trending Stories

So far, the project has uncovered some historical moments, including never-before-seen footage of the fire at St. Boniface Cathedral in 1968, and a royal visit to Swan River starring a very young Prince Charles.

Zeghers said one of the festival’s goals is to improve on some of these highlights.

“Leading up to this year’s festival now, we’ll be looking at enhancing some of these videos,” he said, “adding to them to provide some historical context, and maybe some interviews with the donors.”

To get involved, visit the Gimli Film Festival website and fill out a submission form. Zeghers said there have already been a number of excellent submissions in 2021 — but you’ll have to stay tuned.

“Now in this latest wave, there’s a ton more stuff. I think we have around 50 different batches of stuff.

“I’m not going to give away the juicy details yet.”

Gender parity at the 18th Gimli Film Festival – Jun 29, 2018

 

