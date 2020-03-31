Menu

Canada

Gimli Film Festival soliciting historical home videos for new Manitoba archive

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 3:41 pm
To celebrate Manitoba 150 and its 20th anniversary, the Gimli Film Festival is building an archive of historical made-in-Manitoba footage. Mike Arsenault / Global News

The Gimli Film Festival (GFF) is offering to digitize Manitobans’ old home videos in return for those videos being submitted to its new Manitoba Home Movie Archive.

The group is soliciting any historically relevant footage to add to the project as it seeks to “gather, digitize and preserve images of Manitoba’s history before they’re lost to the sands of time.”

READ MORE: Gimli Film Festival pulls in record numbers at 19th annual event

“We hope the Manitoba Home Movie Archive will inspire families and friends in isolation together to look through their old home movie archives and find some materials to send to us,” GFF director Aaron Zeghers said in a news release.

“Maybe — just maybe — we’ll find some really incredible, never-before-seen historical footage of Manitoba.”

While the service is free, anyone who submits footage must be willing to waive copyrights to the film and let it be transferred to the public domain.

The GFF says it’s particularly interested in Manitoba landscapes, locations, architecture, events and individuals shot before the year 2000.

READ MORE: Award-winning Manitoba filmmaker’s work coloured by personal subjects, stories

Anyone can submit up to one hour of footage to start with, but only if it’s shot on physical media, such as film reels or videotapes.

The archive is part of a larger venture called the Manitoba Project, which the GFF says will explore the province’s history through film and is being done to celebrate its 20th anniversary in conjunction with Manitoba 150.

