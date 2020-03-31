Gimli Film Festival soliciting historical home videos for new Manitoba archive

Send this page to someone via email

The Gimli Film Festival (GFF) is offering to digitize Manitobans’ old home videos in return for those videos being submitted to its new Manitoba Home Movie Archive.

The group is soliciting any historically relevant footage to add to the project as it seeks to “gather, digitize and preserve images of Manitoba’s history before they’re lost to the sands of time.”

“We hope the Manitoba Home Movie Archive will inspire families and friends in isolation together to look through their old home movie archives and find some materials to send to us,” GFF director Aaron Zeghers said in a news release.

“Maybe — just maybe — we’ll find some really incredible, never-before-seen historical footage of Manitoba.” Tweet This

While the service is free, anyone who submits footage must be willing to waive copyrights to the film and let it be transferred to the public domain.

The GFF says it’s particularly interested in Manitoba landscapes, locations, architecture, events and individuals shot before the year 2000.

Anyone can submit up to one hour of footage to start with, but only if it’s shot on physical media, such as film reels or videotapes.

The archive is part of a larger venture called the Manitoba Project, which the GFF says will explore the province’s history through film and is being done to celebrate its 20th anniversary in conjunction with Manitoba 150.

