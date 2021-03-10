Menu

Politics

Manitoba finance minister says April 7 budget will focus on pandemic and recovery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2021 4:55 pm
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks to media at a press conference before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on March 11, 2020.
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks to media at a press conference before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government plans to deliver its annual budget on April 7.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the fiscal plan will focus on protecting people during the COVID-19 pandemic and charting a recovery as the pandemic subsides.

He says the budget will keep in mind that other COVID-19 waves could come or new variants might emerge.

Fielding also says the government will live up to its promise announced in the throne speech last fall to start phasing out the education tax on property.

That tax currently costs Manitobans about $830 million a year.

The province is forecasting a $2-billion deficit for the current fiscal year, which ends in three weeks.

