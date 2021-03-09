Piers Morgan storms off ‘Good Morning Britain’ set after his Meghan Markle remarks challenged

Send this page to someone via email

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain Tuesday after a discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got heated.

Weather presenter Alex Beresford called Morgan out for constantly criticizing Markle on TV, with the hosts discussing the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in the U.K. on Monday night.

Beresford called out Morgan for consistently referencing his former friendship with Markle, before she allegedly cut him off when she started dating Prince Harry.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off,” said Beresford pointedly. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan abruptly walked off the set after Beresford’s comments, saying: “OK, I’m done with this. Sorry, no, can’t do this.”

Beresford then called Morgan’s behaviour “diabolical.”

“I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen, 6.30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch… incredibly hard to watch,” he continued.

Morgan posted to his Twitter account shortly after the debacle.

Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical. https://t.co/ASrypakZdu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

He also addressed his comments about not believing Markle when she said she had suicidal thoughts in the past.

What I said on air today with regard to mental illness and suicide.

Cc @MindCharity 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2tIDQLBeO2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz