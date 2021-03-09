Menu

Entertainment

Piers Morgan storms off ‘Good Morning Britain’ set after his Meghan Markle remarks challenged

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Click to play video 'Piers Morgan storms off the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’' Piers Morgan storms off the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’
WATCH: British TV personality and host Piers Morgan angrily stormed off the set of ITV's "Good Morning Britain" on March 9.

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain Tuesday after a discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got heated.

Weather presenter Alex Beresford called Morgan out for constantly criticizing Markle on TV, with the hosts discussing the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in the U.K. on Monday night.

Beresford called out Morgan for consistently referencing his former friendship with Markle, before she allegedly cut him off when she started dating Prince Harry.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off,” said Beresford pointedly. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan abruptly walked off the set after Beresford’s comments, saying: “OK, I’m done with this. Sorry, no, can’t do this.”

Click to play video 'Unaired ‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ clips shed more light on royal rift' Unaired ‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ clips shed more light on royal rift
Unaired ‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ clips shed more light on royal rift

Beresford then called Morgan’s behaviour “diabolical.”

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton comments on Meghan Markle’s ‘heartbreaking’ interview with Oprah Winfrey

“I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen, 6.30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch… incredibly hard to watch,” he continued.

Morgan posted to his Twitter account shortly after the debacle.

He also addressed his comments about not believing Markle when she said she had suicidal thoughts in the past.

With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Royal FamilyPrince HarryMeghan MarklePiers MorganOprah Interviewpiers morgan meghan marklepiers morgan storms offmeghan markle piers morganpiers morgan oprah interview

