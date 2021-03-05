Wolf shot, unlawfully removed from trap in Saskatchewan: ministry

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is looking into the shooting and removal of a wolf from a licensed trapline near Big River, Sask., last month.

It happened in the northern fur conservation area in the vicinity of the Cowan Lake road corridor between Feb. 19 and 24, according to Spiritwood/Big River conservation officers.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment said the snare belonged to a licensed trapper who sells fur-bearing animals on the international market.

“On average, raw wolf pelt sells for approximately $140; however, a top wolf pelt can sell for significantly more,” read a statement to Global News from the ministry on Friday.

“This is the first wolf for the area but other trappers have lost fur of different species in the past.

“It illegal under wildlife regulations to touch or interfere with legally placed traps or snares.”

The ministry said two snowmobilers depicted in photographs from the trapper’s trail cam are no longer of interest.

Big River is roughly 230 km north of Saskatoon.

