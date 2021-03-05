Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Wolf shot, unlawfully removed from trap in Saskatchewan: ministry

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 6:32 pm
Conservation officers say a wolf was shot and taken from a licenced trapline in the Big River, Sask., area last month.
Conservation officers say a wolf was shot and taken from a licenced trapline in the Big River, Sask., area last month. National Park Service/MacNeil Lyons

An investigation is looking into the shooting and removal of a wolf from a licensed trapline near Big River, Sask., last month.

It happened in the northern fur conservation area in the vicinity of the Cowan Lake road corridor between Feb. 19 and 24, according to Spiritwood/Big River conservation officers.

Read more: USask Professor creates pig plotted map for locating wild boars on Google Earth

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment said the snare belonged to a licensed trapper who sells fur-bearing animals on the international market.

“On average, raw wolf pelt sells for approximately $140; however, a top wolf pelt can sell for significantly more,” read a statement to Global News from the ministry on Friday.

“This is the first wolf for the area but other trappers have lost fur of different species in the past.

Story continues below advertisement

“It illegal under wildlife regulations to touch or interfere with legally placed traps or snares.”

Read more: University of Saskatchewan awarded $6.8M for bison conservation research

The ministry said two snowmobilers depicted in photographs from the trapper’s trail cam are no longer of interest.

Big River is roughly 230 km north of Saskatoon. 

Click to play video 'Monitoring wolves at Saskatchewan’s Prince Albert National Park' Monitoring wolves at Saskatchewan’s Prince Albert National Park
Monitoring wolves at Saskatchewan’s Prince Albert National Park – Apr 8, 2019

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsWildlifeAnimalSask Ministry of EnvironmentConservation OfficersWolffurtrapper

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers