Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men face charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Niagara Region: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 11:59 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with four separate thefts involving catalytic converters in Niagara Falls, according to police.

The charges stem from a raid last Friday at a Niagara Falls address in the area of Summer Street and Morse Avenue.

Detectives say at least 30 different vehicles that had catalytic converters cut off were tied to the investigation. Most of the targeted autos were vans and pick-ups with higher suspensions systems.

Read more: Man suspected of stealing catalytic converters arrested in Thorold: police

The accused, both in their late 20s, face a range of charges including theft, mischief, trafficking as well as break and enter.

The whereabouts of one of the accused is not known. Investigators say he has two distinctive tattoos on his fore arms, a skull and the words “let it be.”

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say the thefts are not connected to an early February incident in which a 35-year-old man was arrested when he was caught in possession of a pair of converters stolen from a commercial compound on Front Street North and Regent Street in Thorold.

Trending Stories

A second suspect is still at large from that case and has still not been identified.

Converter thefts became a significant problem for police agencies in Southern Ontario during the latter half of 2019.

In July of 2020, Hamilton police laid 68 charges tied to a two-week campaign focused on the theft of converters in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts ‘have escalated,’ Hamilton police say

In the campaign, 27 arrests were made 45 provincial offence notices handed out.

Investigators say the thefts typically happen overnight at malls, educational facilities and other commercial areas where a significant number of cars are parked.

Converters have a high market value due to their composition of valuable metals that can be easily sold to scrapyards.

Click to play video 'Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree' Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Policecar theftNiagara newsCatalytic converterThoroldCatalytic Converter TheftRegent Streetfront street north

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers