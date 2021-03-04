2 men face charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Niagara Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with four separate thefts involving catalytic converters in Niagara Falls, according to police.

The charges stem from a raid last Friday at a Niagara Falls address in the area of Summer Street and Morse Avenue.

Detectives say at least 30 different vehicles that had catalytic converters cut off were tied to the investigation. Most of the targeted autos were vans and pick-ups with higher suspensions systems.

The accused, both in their late 20s, face a range of charges including theft, mischief, trafficking as well as break and enter.

The whereabouts of one of the accused is not known. Investigators say he has two distinctive tattoos on his fore arms, a skull and the words “let it be.”

Story continues below advertisement

Media Release – Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit Makes Catalytic Converter Thefts Arrests https://t.co/nP7iKeJKO8 pic.twitter.com/Bt6GAbJPdN — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 3, 2021

Detectives say the thefts are not connected to an early February incident in which a 35-year-old man was arrested when he was caught in possession of a pair of converters stolen from a commercial compound on Front Street North and Regent Street in Thorold.

A second suspect is still at large from that case and has still not been identified.

Converter thefts became a significant problem for police agencies in Southern Ontario during the latter half of 2019.

In July of 2020, Hamilton police laid 68 charges tied to a two-week campaign focused on the theft of converters in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

In the campaign, 27 arrests were made 45 provincial offence notices handed out.

Investigators say the thefts typically happen overnight at malls, educational facilities and other commercial areas where a significant number of cars are parked.

Converters have a high market value due to their composition of valuable metals that can be easily sold to scrapyards.