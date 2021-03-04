Port Hope man charged after police find multiple firearms ‘laying around’ apartment residence

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces more than a dozen firearms-related charges following a search of an apartment residence on Wednesday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, police received information that a man had allegedly threatened an apartment superintendent over an eviction dispute.

Police investigated, which led to a search warrant being executed at the man’s apartment residence on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect was seen leaving his residence and was quickly arrested without incident.

Inside the apartment, police say investigators found “multiple” restricted and non-restricted firearms “laying around the apartment.”

Police said that while the man was authorized to have most of the firearms, none of them were properly secured.

Story continues below advertisement

James Bryan, 30, of Port Hope, was charged with 13 counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon (brass knuckles and an expandable baton) and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg on March 31.