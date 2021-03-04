Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Port Hope man charged after police find multiple firearms ‘laying around’ apartment residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Port Hope located multiple firearms in an apartment residence on Wednesday.
Police in Port Hope located multiple firearms in an apartment residence on Wednesday. Port Hope Police Service

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces more than a dozen firearms-related charges following a search of an apartment residence on Wednesday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, police received information that a man had allegedly threatened an apartment superintendent over an eviction dispute.

Read more: Charter rights expert says Canada’s new gun control measures necessary, long overdue

Police investigated, which led to a search warrant being executed at the man’s apartment residence on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect was seen leaving his residence and was quickly arrested without incident.

Inside the apartment, police say investigators found “multiple” restricted and non-restricted firearms “laying around the apartment.”

Police said that while the man was authorized to have most of the firearms, none of them were properly secured.

Story continues below advertisement

James Bryan, 30, of Port Hope, was charged with 13 counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon (brass knuckles and an expandable baton) and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg on March 31.

Click to play video 'Airsoft industry up in arms over firearms legislation' Airsoft industry up in arms over firearms legislation
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirearmsFirearmPort HopePort Hope Police ServiceFirearm Storageport hope weapons chargesport hope weapons in apartment

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers