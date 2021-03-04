Home COVID-19 vaccination visits cancelled on dozens of seniors

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 vaccine campaign across Quebec is ramping up with thousands of more people receiving the coveted shot on a daily basis.

Dozens of seniors living in the Manoir Roger-Bernard apartment building in Pierrefonds were scheduled to receive the vaccine on Tuesday but later in the day a digital display on a monitor in the building’s entrance read the vaccination was cancelled and directed people to call and make individual appointments.

“Very disappointed,” Marlene Shepherd told Global News. The resident was relying on getting the vaccine on the planned day.

“We were scheduled to get our vaccines yesterday (Tuesday) and they didn’t show up,” she said.

The apartment building has 186 units and is owned by Montreal’s municipal housing office.

There is no tenant association and no building manager so many people living there were left in the dark as to what to do next.

“I’m really ticked off because they shouldn’t have done that,” Carol Padulo told Global News.

Many of the people living in the building don’t have cars and have reduced mobility.

“They walk around with walkers, there are some in wheelchairs and there are some in beds you know,” Ed Staniewicz, a senior citizen, who lives in the complex told Global News.

The CEO of the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal) couldn’t say specifically why the home visit to the apartment building was cancelled but suggested it could be due to greater inoculation needs with other, larger senior’s homes.

Lynne McVey says a new date will be scheduled.

“Please be assured that the teams from the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal will be at the residence and will be making plans for vaccination,” she said at Wednesday afternoon press conference.

But that’s little comfort for the dozens of residents who are stuck wondering whether they should wait or try to make their own appointments independent of the local health board.