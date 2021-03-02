‘We’re going fine-free’: Toronto Public Library eliminates late fees for children’s books

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has announced it’s going “fine-free” when it comes to overdue fines on all children’s books checked out on child library cards.

Library staff made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it’s being done in an effort to remove financial “barriers to library access, especially for those who need it most.”

“Late fines have a disproportionate impact on racialized and low-income communities in Toronto,” a statement said.

“Five per cent of children from these communities have blocked TPL library cards because of overdue fines compared to one percent of children from other areas.”

Read more: Toronto Public Library curbside pickup gaining in popularity after just 1 week

Staff said late fees were originally introduced to ensure books and materials were returned on time, but have found the regime to be ineffective in the return of library materials and was a barrier to the use of all library services.

Story continues below advertisement

Through funds raised by other donors, the statement said eliminating fines on children’s books was made possible.

“By eliminating children’s overdue fines, we are removing barriers that were once impeding access to a wide variety of services and support offered at our city’s libraries,” Mayor John Tory said.

However, TPL staff said patrons will still be responsible for returning materials and will be charged for any materials that are lost, damaged or not returned. Due date notifications will still be sent out as reminders, the statement added.

The elimination of children's fines at @TorontoLibrary will remove the financial barrier that has kept many Torontonians from enjoying all that our libraries have to offer. I hope that children and families will feel more compelled to connect with our libraries. pic.twitter.com/oPLB06dIqP — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 2, 2021

We’re going fine-free for kids in a move to remove barriers to library access, especially for those who need it the most. https://t.co/FANVPvHtVR pic.twitter.com/KN9jWAEyMk — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) March 2, 2021

Advertisement