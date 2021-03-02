Puppy inside stolen truck in Milton returned home: Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

A puppy has been reunited with its family after police say it was stolen during a truck theft in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say the four-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy named Hudson was inside a pickup truck at the Real Canadian Superstore in Milton last Friday when someone stole the truck.

Yet those responsible for the theft may not have been interested in becoming “dognappers,” because police say Hudson was discovered tied to the front porch of a family member of the owner at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

The puppy has been safely returned home but police are still looking for the stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Police 1 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416 or anonymously via Halton Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Stolen puppy "Hudson" has been returned and reunited with its owner. Police still looking to identify person(s) responsible. Stolen truck is still outstanding. Details here: https://t.co/BPT6eps64X pic.twitter.com/2zJ1j001IG — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 2, 2021