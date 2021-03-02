Menu

Crime

Puppy inside stolen truck in Milton returned home: Halton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 2, 2021 10:58 am
Police say Hudson has been returned safely after a truck theft in Milton.
Police say Hudson has been returned safely after a truck theft in Milton. Halton Regional Police

A puppy has been reunited with its family after police say it was stolen during a truck theft in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say the four-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy named Hudson was inside a pickup truck at the Real Canadian Superstore in Milton last Friday when someone stole the truck.

Yet those responsible for the theft may not have been interested in becoming “dognappers,” because police say Hudson was discovered tied to the front porch of a family member of the owner at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Dog found in good health after being ‘forcefully’ taken from woman walking on Whitby street

The puppy has been safely returned home but police are still looking for the stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Police 1 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416 or anonymously via Halton Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

