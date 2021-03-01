Menu

Crime

SIU investigates weekend fatal crash on County Road 18 near Roseneath

By Greg Davis Global News
The SIU say a man died at the scene following a crash on County 18 near Roseneath on Feb. 27.
The SIU say a man died at the scene following a crash on County 18 near Roseneath on Feb. 27. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Northumberland County on Saturday night.

According to the SIU, around 9:40 p.m., a Northumberland OPP officer was en route to a call driving eastbound on County Road 18 in the Roseneath/Alderville First Nation area when he observed a pickup truck “coming towards him” just east of Roseneath Landing Road.

Read more: SIU finds no wrongdoing by Peterborough County OPP after man seriously injured during arrest

The SIU says the officer pulled over the cruiser and proceeded to make a U-turn on the road.

A short time later, the officer discovered the same vehicle had struck a tree in a ditch on the north side of County Road 18.

The 62-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU reports.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The SIU says two investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. At this time, one officer has been designated as the subject official. A post-mortem was scheduled for Sunday in Kingston.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or upload any video evidence related to this incident through its website.

The SIU investigates incidents that involve police when there is a death, serious injury, a gun is discharged or a person reports a sexual assault.

