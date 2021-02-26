London police lay more charges in historic massage parlour sex assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Over a year and a half after police in London, Ont., issued a public appeal, more charges have been laid in connection with historic sexual assault investigations.

On Friday, police announced a 52-year-old man is facing two counts of sexual assault involving female employees of Sweet City adult massage parlour at 609 Clarke Rd.

Police say the alleged assaults occurred inside the business between 2003 and 2004.

Read more: London police believe there may be additional victims in historic massage parlour sex assault case

In June 2019, police said a then-51-year-old London man, the owner of the massage parlour, was facing three charges of sexual assault in connection with separate alleged incidents.

Police said each incident involved the sexual assault of a female employee at Sweet City adult massage parlour that occurred inside the business.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, police added that they believed there could be additional victims.

On Friday, police reported that “as a direct result of the public appeal, additional victims have come forward, and additional charges have been laid.”

The suspect is due in court on May 5 in relation to the latest charges.

Again, police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, London police offer online information here.



Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.