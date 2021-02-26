Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police lay more charges in historic massage parlour sex assault case

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 26, 2021 3:02 pm
sweet city massage parlour
FILE. via Google Maps

Over a year and a half after police in London, Ont., issued a public appeal, more charges have been laid in connection with historic sexual assault investigations.

On Friday, police announced a 52-year-old man is facing two counts of sexual assault involving female employees of Sweet City adult massage parlour at 609 Clarke Rd.

Police say the alleged assaults occurred inside the business between 2003 and 2004.

Read more: London police believe there may be additional victims in historic massage parlour sex assault case

In June 2019, police said a then-51-year-old London man, the owner of the massage parlour, was facing three charges of sexual assault in connection with separate alleged incidents.

Trending Stories

Police said each incident involved the sexual assault of a female employee at Sweet City adult massage parlour that occurred inside the business.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, police added that they believed there could be additional victims.

Read more: Closing arguments set for Friday in London, Ont., child abduction trial

On Friday, police reported that “as a direct result of the public appeal, additional victims have come forward, and additional charges have been laid.”

The suspect is due in court on May 5 in relation to the latest charges.

Again, police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, London police offer online information here.

Additional information, community resources and support are also available here

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultLondon Policesex assaultMassage ParlourHistoric Sex Assaultadult massage parloursweet city
Flyers
More weekly flyers