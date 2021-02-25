Saskatoon speed limit review highlights safety concerns, frustrates some

Send this page to someone via email

Community leaders say safety trumps drivers’ need for speed as Saskatoon reviews residential speed limits.

The city is reviewing neighbourhood speed limits and may consider reducing the current 50 km/h limit to 40 km/h or 30 km/h. There could also be changes to speed limits in school and playground zones and areas with a large number of seniors.

Saskatoon and District Safety Council traffic chair Alan Reichert is keen on reduced speed limits.

“With increased speed, you get an increased force of impact,” Reichert told Global News. “If we slow people down on these residential streets, the chances of a small child getting hit are much less.”

Residential roads aren’t designed for high speeds, Reichert said, often with curves that limit visibility.

If the city moves to reduce residential speeds limits, he said people would be more likely to accept 40 km/h over 30km/h.

“That added 10 km/h that you take off your speed limit gives you that much more time to react,” he said.

Reichert also wants the city to consider extending school zone hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays to 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Diane Bentley, president of the Hudson Bay Park/Mayfair/Kelsey Woodlawn community association, said vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the neighbourhoods is high.

Children cross busy roads and walk on streets without sidewalks to get to school or local parks, she said.

“A lot of them go on their own, so when they have this traffic buzzing around, it’s rather unsafe,” she said.

“I don’t think people are going to act upset about the (possible) reduction … except the drivers who want to be in a hurry.”

Online reaction, though, shows many residents are upset about a potential reduction. Facebook comments on Global’s story about the review were largely negative, with many people saying a reduction is unnecessary.

“Do whatever, I’m still going to drive the speed limit (as) it is now,” wrote Facebook user Joshua Ross.

Other comments said the current speed limit is not an issue and a reduction could be used as a ticketing “money grab” by police.

“It will be better to walk,” wrote Zohal Zarifi, pairing the comment with a laughing emoji.

According to the city, reduced speeds can improve braking distance, field of vision and collision severity.

Fairhaven Community Association president Jason Hicks said it’s a divisive issue. If the city decides taking it slow is the way to go, he said it should avoid blanket speed limits for neighourhoods.

“(There could be) certain streets, perhaps, that will be off-limits to the new speed limits,” Hicks said. “There’s going to have to be a lot more flexibility on the city’s part.”

The community association has heard many concerns about speeding around schools, so Hicks said he’s in favour of slower speed limits.

No matter what side of the debate Saskatoon residents are on, he encouraged people to share their thoughts with their city councillor.

The city has been conducting traffic reviews since 2013, collecting feedback from residents of all Saskatoon neighbourhoods. The findings will be presented to the standing policy committee on transportation on March 1.

People can provide feedback through an online survey, which will be posted from March 2 to April 30.

–With files from Mandy Vocke

