Long-awaited Bipole III, Keeyask review to be released Friday, premier says

A years-long review into two controversial and costly Manitoba Hydro projects will be released on Friday, Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday.

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has been leading the review into the Bipole III transmission line and Keeyask generation project since fall 2019.

The multi-billion-dollar megaprojects came in more than two times over budget and were built partly on projections of high export rates.

“Manitobans deserve to know why this happened, they deserve to know how this happened,” Pallister said.

“That burden puts pressure on hydro rates. That pressure will continue because of those investments, pressure that will grow, I’m sure, over many years to come.”

Pallister accused the previous administration, headed by the NDP’s Greg Selinger, of skirting the Public Utilities Board (PUB) and Clean Environment Commission to push the projects through.

“This review will look into timing issues, prior government directions, planning, approval and oversight issues, and the large-scale cost and financial implications these projects have for Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba ratepayers,” Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton said in a 2019 news release when Wall was chosen to lead the review.

Premier Pallister said he has seen a draft of the report and looks forward to sharing the final recommendations.

