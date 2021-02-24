Quebec premier taps Benoit Charette as minister to fight racism

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault has tapped Benoit Charette as the first cabinet minister responsible for fighting racism.

The announcement comes as part of a small cabinet shuffle Wednesday morning. Charette will take on his new duties while he continues in his role as environment minister.

“Benoit is a man of results who is capable of delivering,” Legault told reporters at the provincial legislature.

For years, Quebec’s leaders have been part of a debate over the recognition of systemic racism — a term that Legault has refused to use.

The anti-racism task force that Legault created last year produced a report at the end of 2020 with 25 recommendations, including that the province create a cabinet position to address racism and discrimination.

The Legault government said in December it hoped that most of those recommendations would be implemented within two years.

Charette made the jump to provincial politics in 2008 with the Parti Québécois before joining Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec in late 2011.

Since January 2019, he has served as environment minister. Last August, he was also assigned the Laval region as part of his responsibilities.

— with files from The Canadian Press