Tactical rescue unit responds to ‘swatting’ call in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police say they’re investigating after someone falsely claimed a murder had taken place in Milton, Ont., prompting officers to rush to a home in the city.

Police say they received a call Tuesday morning from a man saying he had shot and killed another man.

Two nearby elementary schools were put in a precautionary hold and secure as police responded to the alleged incident.

The Hold and Secures have been lifted at both schools. Updates to follow. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 23, 2021

However, after police arrived at the address, including officers from the tactical rescue unit, they said the call was unsubstantiated and that it was an example of “swatting.”

“Swatting” is a criminal offence involving a dangerous prank call to the police, when a caller makes a false report with the express purpose of having emergency resources dispatched.

Police say false reports can affect a community’s safety and well-being.

