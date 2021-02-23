Menu

Environment

High risk of spring flooding along Grand River watershed: conservation authority

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 10:40 am
The City of Brantford was under a state of emergency due to flooding on Feb. 21, 2018.
The City of Brantford was under a state of emergency due to flooding on Feb. 21, 2018. Global News

The Grand River Conservation Authority says the overall flood risk throughout the watershed this spring is considered high due to an above-average snowpack and the presence of ice in local waterways.

Residents who typically experience spring flooding should ensure they are prepared for flooding due to the elevated risk.

Read more: Ontario looking to expand greenbelt to include Paris-Galt Moraine, urban rivers

The conservation authority said temperatures fell below average in February, with much of the watershed seeing more precipitation than usual.

“These conditions have resulted in a snowpack with higher than average water content and intact, but unsafe, ice conditions on many local water bodies,” the organization said in a statement.

It added that ice conditions are less significant than they were in 2018 and 2019, but the potential for ice jam-related flooding still exists and further increases the risk of flooding.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Plans for Greenbelt expansion should include agricultural lands, say GTHA environmental advocates

Environment Canada has called for around normal temperatures over the next three months, which the conservation authority says could contribute to an increase in flooding this spring.

“This risk will further increase if heavy rainfall accompanies a rapid snowmelt,” the organization said.

