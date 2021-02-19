Opioids seized, drug-impaired arrest made during Hwy. 115 traffic stop south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Brampton, Ont., man faces drug-impaired driving and drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers conducting radar patrol on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township stopped a vehicle for speeding around 3 p.m.

Read more: 9 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in January

Police determined the driver was impaired and in possession of drugs. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of cash, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, scales and cellphones.

Nicholas Peniston, 23, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug trafficking, drug-impaired driving, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and speeding.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 25.