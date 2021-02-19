Menu

Crime

Opioids seized, drug-impaired arrest made during Hwy. 115 traffic stop south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 9:31 am
OPP seized opioids and laid a drug-impaired driving charge during a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 on Thursday.
OPP seized opioids and laid a drug-impaired driving charge during a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 on Thursday.

A Brampton, Ont., man faces drug-impaired driving and drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers conducting radar patrol on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township stopped a vehicle for speeding around 3 p.m.

Read more: 9 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in January

Police determined the driver was impaired and in possession of drugs. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of cash, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, scales and cellphones.

Nicholas Peniston, 23, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug trafficking, drug-impaired driving, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and speeding.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 25.

