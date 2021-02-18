Winnipeg pair behind bars after RCMP investigation into Headingley thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg duo is in custody after an investigation by Headingley/Stonewall RCMP into a series of area thefts.

RCMP said they raided a Winnipeg home on Jan. 20 and found stolen property included two motorcycles, a covered utility trailer, and power tools.

The two suspects — Aaron Lavallee and Jessica Hammond, both 27 — were arrested last week as part of the investigation and are facing charges of theft, trafficking of stolen property, and possession of stolen property.

They were also both charged with production of meth and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police continue to investigate.

