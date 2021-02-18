Menu

Crime

Winnipeg pair behind bars after RCMP investigation into Headingley thefts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 3:32 pm
Stolen property seized by Manitoba RCMP.
Stolen property seized by Manitoba RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A Winnipeg duo is in custody after an investigation by Headingley/Stonewall RCMP into a series of area thefts.

RCMP said they raided a Winnipeg home on Jan. 20 and found stolen property included two motorcycles, a covered utility trailer, and power tools.

Read more: Headingley RCMP seeking suspects caught on camera in garage robbery

The two suspects — Aaron Lavallee and Jessica Hammond, both 27 — were arrested last week as part of the investigation and are facing charges of theft, trafficking of stolen property, and possession of stolen property.

Trending Stories

They were also both charged with production of meth and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video 'Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail' Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail – Apr 19, 2020
