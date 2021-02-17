Menu

Canada

OPP helicopter deployed as search for missing Komoka woman continues

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 17, 2021 3:33 pm
Middlesex OPP say Hailey Benedict was last seen the evening of Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Middlesex OPP say Hailey Benedict was last seen the evening of Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. via OPP

OPP say its helicopter is being deployed on Wednesday as search efforts continue for Hailey Benedict, 28, of Komoka, Ont.

Benedict was reported missing just before midnight Monday and was last seen at roughly 9:30 p.m. that evening on Lansdowne Park Crescent in Komoka.

London police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that she may have been seen in London on Tuesday morning in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive.

OPP say they are concerned for her welfare and that she’s “been known to walk great distances at a time and has also been known to frequent the London and Toronto areas.”

She’s described by police as five-foot-six, about 100 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair that has blonde highlights.

She was last seen wearing a pink puffy coat, grey jogging pants and white running shoes, police say.

Read more: Footage shows OPP helicopter pilot guiding officers to lost 6-year-old in woods

In addition to the helicopter, police say the emergency response team is continuing to support the search while the KP unit has also been involved.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Police say if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

