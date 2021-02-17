Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Judge mistakenly assigned cases while abroad: Ontario Superior Court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 12:27 pm
Click to play video 'New rules on non-essential travel to take effect in days' New rules on non-essential travel to take effect in days
WATCH ABOVE: Confusion is growing over Ottawa's new rules for non-essential travellers arriving in Canada, which will take effect in days. Abigail Bimman looks at the uncertainty, as warnings grow about a third wave.

TORONTO — Ontario’s Superior Court says a judge was inadvertently assigned cases to hear while outside the province.

The court says a regional senior justice had cleared the judge to travel for personal reasons.

It also says no more cases will now be handed to the judge, who is scheduled to return home by the end of the month.

Read more: Ontario courts urged to limit in-person proceedings in response to new coronavirus measures

The court did not confirm a CBC report that the female justice had presided over cases from the Turks and Caicos.

The court did not identify the judge involved but said the situation was “very specific” and the travel approved.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s three chief justices have previously advised members of the judiciary against non-essential travel due to COVID-19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioOntario courtsOntario Superior CourtOntario Superior Court of JusticeCoronavirus Ontario courtsCOVID-19 Ontario courtsCoronavirus courtsOntario courts onlineOntario Superior Court judges
Flyers
More weekly flyers