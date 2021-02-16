Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Health unit issues frostbite alert for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 12:11 pm
Peterborough Public Health has issued a frostbite alert for the region.
Peterborough Public Health has issued a frostbite alert for the region. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health has issued its third frostbite alert of the season.

The windchill may reach -28 or lower Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Alberta mom warns of frostbite danger after teenager freezes hands

“Extreme cold events are a potentially significant health risk and everyone is encouraged to take precautions to stay safe,” the health unit stated. “Extreme cold temperatures can particularly impact the health of vulnerable populations including infants, the elderly, people with circulatory problems, and the marginally housed.”

In Peterborough, the One Roof Community Centre is extending its hours of service to 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the to-go meal provided between 1 and 2 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday to provide daytime shelter from the cold.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The heath unit notes exposed skin can freeze in as little as 10 to 30 minutes and precautions should be taken if you are outside for an extended period or doing strenuous activities such as shovelling.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Regional Weather Update: February 16, 2021' Peterborough Regional Weather Update: February 16, 2021
Peterborough Regional Weather Update: February 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Public HealthFrostbitePeterborough WeatherWindchillfrostbite alertPeterborough frostbite alert
Flyers
More weekly flyers