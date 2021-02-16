Health unit issues frostbite alert for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has issued its third frostbite alert of the season.

The windchill may reach -28 or lower Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

“Extreme cold events are a potentially significant health risk and everyone is encouraged to take precautions to stay safe,” the health unit stated. “Extreme cold temperatures can particularly impact the health of vulnerable populations including infants, the elderly, people with circulatory problems, and the marginally housed.”

In Peterborough, the One Roof Community Centre is extending its hours of service to 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the to-go meal provided between 1 and 2 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday to provide daytime shelter from the cold.

Peterborough Public Health has issued the third Frostbite Alert of the season because of forecasted nightly wind chill values of -28 or lower from Tuesday evening, February 16 to Wednesday morning, February 17. Learn more, at https://t.co/n5ZKqvmGS1 pic.twitter.com/vPPtCDkn48 — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) February 16, 2021

The heath unit notes exposed skin can freeze in as little as 10 to 30 minutes and precautions should be taken if you are outside for an extended period or doing strenuous activities such as shovelling.

