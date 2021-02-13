More reopenings in the Kingston area: some recreational facilities and fitness centres

This was the first weekend since the lock down and stay at home orders were lifted in the Kingston-area.

Many businesses are continuing to come to life, as are some recreational facilities; everything from hockey to hair cuts. Reentering the green zone seems to bring some sense of normalcy and for those who are used to spending their time in arenas, a welcome reprieve. Dan Graham is convenor of the U-9 division with the Kingston Hockey Ice Wolves.

“The girls seemed really excited — they’re happy to see each other. They had a lot of enthusiasm — they got tried a little quicker but it was all smiles going on and all smiles coming off the ice and that’s the primary goal,” he said.

And while a Global News camera wasn’t allowed to show what was happening on the ice because of privacy issues, it was busy with both figure skating as well as hockey. Graham said it was nice to get back on the ice after several weeks away.

“I think being physically active really helps the mental health of everyone involved. I think it also raises the mental health of the parent to see your kid out there having a good time — they’re excited to be on the ice.”

Queen Street Fitness is reopening on Tuesday. Storm Patterson, co-owner and coach of the facility, agrees with Graham’s take on mental health.

“Some people maybe took for granted the mental aspect of training I think this really hit home for them. Even for myself personally training at home just is not the same.”

And that’s why Patterson and others at the downtown gym can’t waiting to once again welcome patrons.

“When we found out that we’d have an opportunity to reopen again it was super exciting to put the community together — be able to see old friends, see old members that we were instructing prior to the lock down. It’s nice knowing that people are going to be able to do what they love day in and day out in a safe way.”

Saturday was return equipment and clean-up day at Queen Street Fitness. Even though the facility was closed during the lock down it rented-out equipment to those that wanted to continue to train. Co-owner Callum Owen says it was a way to keep the cash flowing.

“We had I would say maybe like 70 – 80 per cent of our equipment got rented out. Most of the stuff that we could actually can transport out of the gym got rented.

Just really happy to be able to do that because obviously it’s good for the gym because we’re able to bring in a bit of money but equally it’s great for our members to be able to have equipment at home to work-out with.”

With this latest reopening “hitting the gym” will actually mean “hitting the gym” an important part of many people’s normal routine.