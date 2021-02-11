Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta to expand world’s largest connected stretch of boreal forest preserve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2021 5:20 pm
The Christina river in the boreal forest near Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada.
The Christina river in the boreal forest near Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada. Getty Images

Alberta is to expand the world’s largest connected stretch of boreal forest preserve.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says the province plans to protect more than 1,400 square kilometres of forest and wetland, bringing the total area conserved to over 68,000 square kilometres.

Read more: Wildfires causing boreal forest to have fewer trees, less undergrowth: Study

The plan for the new area, an expansion of the Kitaskino Nuwenene Wildland Park, now goes out for 30 days of public comment before being enshrined in legislation.

Trending Stories

The area sits just south of Wood Buffalo National Park and connects Kitaskino Nuwenene with Birch Hills Wildland Park, created by the previous government.

Nixon says the park was made possible by the surrender of industrial dispositions on the land from companies such as Cenovus and Athabasca Oil.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

Peter Powder, chief of the Mikisew Cree, says the announcement will protect land and water for traditional use.

The park is home to threatened species such as woodland caribou and wood bison.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta ParksWood Buffalo National ParkMikisew CreeAlberta boreal forestAlberta forestAlberta boreal forest preserveBoreal forest preserveAlberta wetlandKitaskino Nuwenene Wildland Park
Flyers
More weekly flyers