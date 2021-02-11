Menu

Canada

Ontario announces nearly $10M for southeastern paramedicine programs

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 4:33 pm
Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith announces nearly $6 million for the Hastings-Bay of Quinte region to connect local seniors with non-emergency medical care from paramedics.
Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith announces nearly $6 million for the Hastings-Bay of Quinte region to connect local seniors with non-emergency medical care from paramedics. Global News

The province is investing millions to expand programs in southeastern Ontario that will allow those waiting for long-term care to access non-emergency services from local paramedics.

On Thursday, MPPs Todd Smith and Darryl Kramp were in Belleville for the announcement of nearly $6 million in funding for the Hastings-Quinte regions, while Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville and Rideau Lakes, announced $3.25 million for his region.

The money is meant to help seniors on long-term care waitlists access medical care from those trained in emergency care while living in the comfort of their own homes.

“As we work to build and modernize long-term care capacity in our communities, this innovative program will ensure residents waiting for a bed receive regular care from specially trained paramedics,” said Smith, MPP for the Bay of Quinte.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province’s funding for the expansion of local paramedicine across Ontario is meant to allow seniors on waitlists to access full-time health services through online and virtual supports and receive non-emergency home visits and tests from paramedics.

The program is meant to provide better health monitoring for people who need more care, and hopefully to reduce emergency calls.

The money is part of a greater yearly promise of $54-million to invest in community paramedicine in Ontario.

