Health

Opposition Tories release $127-million plan to bolster Nova Scotia health system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video ''Completely caught up': Nova Scotia Health reports more than 6,700 cancer patients treated in 2020' 'Completely caught up': Nova Scotia Health reports more than 6,700 cancer patients treated in 2020
After a few small disruptions in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Scotia Health is reporting that all cancer care program services are back on track. More than 6,700 cancer patients were treated in Nova Scotia last year, but as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, some predict that number will rise in 2021 – Jan 30, 2021

SYDNEY, N.S. – Nova Scotia’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives have unveiled a $127-million plan to help boost the province’s health-care system.

Although a provincial election doesn’t have to be called until spring 2022, Tory Leader Tim Houston released the campaign-style document today in Sydney, N.S.

Read more: N.S. Tories propose mental health care plan ‘with fewer barriers’

Houston says the plan, called “Hope for Health,” aims to reduce surgery wait times and to return administrative decision making to local health professionals.

The plan includes $31 million to help anyone without a family doctor access virtual care and to open hospital operating rooms around the clock, seven days a week, in order to clear the province’s surgery backlog.

Click to play video 'Mental health supports required by Nova Scotians now more than ever' Mental health supports required by Nova Scotians now more than ever
Mental health supports required by Nova Scotians now more than ever

There is also $65 million to increase salaries for family physicians and to add medical residency seats for foreign-trained doctors.

Houston says the plan offers a “practical, patient and community-first approach” for the province’s health-care system.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s next Premier faces looming election call

“It’s not the people who are the problem in health, it is the system that is the problem,” Houston said in a news release. “Once you’re in, you have world-class health-care providers who provide you with extraordinary care. But too many people can’t get in.”

According to the provincial wait list, nearly 56,000 Nova Scotians were without a family doctor as of Feb. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
