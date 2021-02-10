Amazing Black Atlantic Canadians: book celebrates 50 Black heroes

Send this page to someone via email

Accomplishments of groundbreaking Black Atlantic Canadians are being celebrated in a new illustrated book.

Amazing Black Atlantic Canadians by Lindsay Ruck features more than 50 stories and was published just in time for Black History Month.

The Nova Scotian author initially pitched a children’s book about the No. 2 Construction Battalion, the first and only all-Black battalion in Canadian military history, from the First World War.

“I learned about it through my grandfather, the late senator Calvin Ruck,” Lindsay Ruck said.

“This was something I wasn’t learning about in schools and I really wanted to create something that kids can have and can learn about Canadian war heroes.”

When she pitched the idea to Nimbus Publishing, Ruck said she was thrilled with the response.

“Nimbus suggested we actually take it one step further and 50-plus stories of other amazing Black Atlantic Canadians.”

Nova Scotian Viola Desmond is on the cover of the book.

Ruck says there’s a lot people who still don’t know about Desmond.

“She has become so well-known, which is wonderful because she did so much not only for our province but for Canada, really.

“What some may not know is that she was also a really successful entrepreneur and businesswoman,” Ruck said.

“She had her own line of hair and beauty products, and she also opened the first school to teach other Black women how to work on other Black hair.”

Ruck said this isn’t the side of Desmond people often talk about — but they should.

“The fact that she was a successful Black businesswoman at that time is really impressive.”

Another face on the cover is 33-year-old Quentrel Provo, a Halifax anti-violence advocate.

“Quentrel is amazing, he’s such an inspiration,” Ruck said.

“His story began because he was fed up with the violence that was happening in his own community. He lost his cousin to gun violence.”

Provo is the founder of Stop the Violence, Spread the Love, an initiative that advocates for peace, ending gun violence and improving the lives of Black youth in Halifax.

The movement started eight years ago following the death of his cousin Kaylin Diggs.

“He did this march through the city and people just gathered,” Ruck said. “It really shows you how compelling he is, and how determined he was to make a difference.”

Ruck’s grandfather’s and her father’s stories are also in the book.

“They are two incredible individuals I knew I needed to include,” Ruck said.

“My grandfather told me about the Black Battalion. He was really a historian, a social activist. He eventually went on to become a senator in the Canadian Senate.”

Ruck said Calving Ruck worked hard for basic human rights.

“There’s a story of my father wanting to get a haircut in Dartmouth and he was refused because of the colour of his skin. He was very young.

“And so my grandfather went back to that barbershop and ended up getting the Human Rights Commission involved and eventually that colour-bar was turned,” Ruck said.

“I think people are unaware that these things were happening in their communities not that long ago.”

Ruck said her father always inspired her to keep her head held high.

“He made me so proud to be who I am in my background, and he was the first Black ombudsman of Nova Scotia,” Ruck said.

“He’s fought all these hurdles to get to where he is today and have the success he has today.

“I really wanted to honour them, and the best way I know how is through writing.” Tweet This

Other familiar names in Ruck’s book include New Brunswick’s soprano Measha Brueggergosman and Nova Scotian Delmore William “Buddy” Daye, among others.

All illustrations were made by local artist James Bentley.