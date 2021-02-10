Alex Trebek’s family, ‘Jeopardy!’ donate late host’s wardrobe to charity

Alex Trebek‘s suits are going to a good cause.

On Tuesday, the producers of Jeopardy! announced that “a significant portion” of the late game show host’s work wardrobe is being donated to The Doe Fund.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” said executive producer Mike Richards. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honour that last request.”

Photo: The Doe Fund

The Doe Fund provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education and social services for Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness and incarceration.

The idea to donate the wardrobe came from Trebek’s son Matthew, who has been a supporter of The Doe Fund.

On Instagram, Trebek’s wife Jean commended her son for thinking up the donation.

Included in the donation are 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas and 3 pairs of dress slacks.

“We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

She continued, “We understand the enormous loss Matt and Jean are going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship. Last week, The Doe Fund’s Founder and President of 35 years, my husband George McDonald, passed away. I’m thankful that George got to see Alex’s suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honours the legacies of both men, and I know they’re smiling down on us.”