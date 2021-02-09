Menu

Education

Post-secondary minister says Laurentian University investigator report expected in 6 to 8 weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2021 1:19 pm
Click to play video 'Laurentian University facing ‘unprecedented financial challenges’, files for court protection' Laurentian University facing ‘unprecedented financial challenges’, files for court protection
Laurentian University says they are facing unprecedented financial troubles and announced Monday that the institution has filed for court protection. Erica Vella reports – Feb 1, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s post-secondary minister says an investigator probing the financial problems at Laurentian University will issue a final report in six to eight weeks.

Ross Romano says the report will help the government decide next steps when it comes to the university.

The northern Ontario school filed for creditor protection earlier this month amid what it called “unprecedented” challenges after a decade of financial strain.

Read more: Laurentian University files for creditor protection

The school’s president said that proceedings under the federal Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act won’t affect day-to-day operations at the school.

Romano says today that the province was made aware of the serious nature of Laurentian’s financial issues six months ago.

The province has warned it may introduce legislation granting it greater oversight of every university’s finances.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
SudburyOntario. NewsLaurentian UniversityOntario universityLaurentian University creditor protectionLaurentian University newsSudbury university
