Makers of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ game hit by ‘targeted cyberattack’

The company behind the long-delayed and controversial Cyberpunk 2077 video game has been hit by a ransomware attack, it announced this week.

CD Projekt Red, the Poland-based game developer behind Cyberpunk and Witcher 3, revealed the cyberattack in a tweet on Tuesday. The company says an “unidentified actor” gained access to its network, collected a trove of data, encrypted its servers and left a ransom note behind.

“Your (sic) have been EPICALLY pwned!!” the note read, in a dated use of internet gaming slang.

The unidentified hacker claimed to have downloaded the source codes for Cyberpunk, Witcher and a Witcher spinoff game from the developer’s network, and threatened to release the data online. The ransom note also threatened to use the stolen data to ruin the company’s public image, and to release internal documents to journalists.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have 48 hours to contact us,” the note read, according to a screenshot posted by CD Projekt on Twitter.

The source code for a video game is the readable version of it. This version can be used to make knock-off copies of a game, or to develop hacks or altered versions of the original title.

CD Projekt says its backups remain intact, it has secured its network and it is already restoring its data. It also reassured players that their personal information was not released in the hack.

“We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data,” the company said. “We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach.”

CD Projekt has become a target of anger and scorn in some corners of the video game community, after its long-awaited Cyberpunk game failed to live up to the hype last year. The game was plagued with glitches when it debuted, prompting CD Projekt to offer refunds to those who were not happy with the product.

Story continues below advertisement

0:31 Sony announces they’re halting digital sales of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, offering full refund Sony announces they’re halting digital sales of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, offering full refund – Dec 18, 2020

The company has continued to take heat since the game’s debut. Most recently it stepped in to ban a popular modification to the game, which allowed players to have sex with a character played by Keanu Reeves.

CD Projekt says it has reported the breach to the authorities.

Advertisement