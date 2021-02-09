Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate late night shooting in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 9:07 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating a shooting in a central Hamilton neighbourhood believed to have happened on Monday night.

Investigators say the incident was in the area of King Street East and Grant Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police believe that the suspects fled the scene not long after the shooting and that a black Honda Accord and white Audi A4 sedan were likely involved.

Read more: ‘Hugs Over Masks’ protesters charged after Sunday demonstration at Hamilton city hall

No reported injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses and security camera footage from the area.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 905-546-3816 or 905-546-3833.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Click to play video '2 men dead after shootings in Toronto' 2 men dead after shootings in Toronto
2 men dead after shootings in Toronto
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsking street eastshooting in HamiltonGrant Avenueshooting in central hamiltonhamilton neww
Flyers
More weekly flyers