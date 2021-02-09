Police investigate late night shooting in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a shooting in a central Hamilton neighbourhood believed to have happened on Monday night.

Investigators say the incident was in the area of King Street East and Grant Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police believe that the suspects fled the scene not long after the shooting and that a black Honda Accord and white Audi A4 sedan were likely involved.

No reported injuries were reported.

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses and security camera footage from the area.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 905-546-3816 or 905-546-3833.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

2:07 2 men dead after shootings in Toronto 2 men dead after shootings in Toronto