Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman, baby safely rescued in Flin Flon hostage situation: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 4:14 pm
RCMP Flin Flon detachment.
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. RCMP

A woman and an infant were trapped in a Flin Flon apartment with an armed man Sunday evening, until RCMP — with the help of a hostage negotiator — were able to safely arrest the suspect.

Flin Flon RCMP said they were called to the apartment around 5:40 p.m. and surrounded the building, along with officers from nearby jurisdictions.

Read more: Armed Toronto Street standoff leads to dozens of charges for 4 Winnipeggers

At one point during the standoff, the 19-year-old suspect left the building into the -44 C weather and was captured and arrested by police before he could get back inside.

Trending Stories

Aside from an officer receiving a minor injury during the arrest, no one was hurt in the incident.

The man faces charges of using a firearm in taking hostages, unlawful confinement, assaulting a peace officer and multiple firearm-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody.

Click to play video 'Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning' Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning
Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning – Jul 10, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPStandoffRCMP ManitobaFlin FlonHostage Situationcrime in ManitobaFlin Flon RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers