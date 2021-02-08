Woman, baby safely rescued in Flin Flon hostage situation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and an infant were trapped in a Flin Flon apartment with an armed man Sunday evening, until RCMP — with the help of a hostage negotiator — were able to safely arrest the suspect.

Flin Flon RCMP said they were called to the apartment around 5:40 p.m. and surrounded the building, along with officers from nearby jurisdictions.

At one point during the standoff, the 19-year-old suspect left the building into the -44 C weather and was captured and arrested by police before he could get back inside.

Aside from an officer receiving a minor injury during the arrest, no one was hurt in the incident.

The man faces charges of using a firearm in taking hostages, unlawful confinement, assaulting a peace officer and multiple firearm-related offences.

He remains in custody.

