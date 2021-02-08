Guelph Salvation Army surpasses Christmas fundraising goal

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph branch of the Salvation Army is thanking the community for its generous support with the announcement that its Christmas campaign surpassed its fundraising goal.

The goal was set at $345,000 before the campaign started but it ended with total donations coming in at $409,661.

Like almost everything else, COVID-19 impacted the campaign and restrictions meant all Christmas Kettle volunteers had to be pulled.

But the organization said the generosity continued to pour in, especially during the two weeks prior to Christmas.

It added that the community pivoted to mail-in and online donation platforms with what they could give during tough economic times.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support of our community,” said Major Peter van Duinen of The Salvation Army in Guelph.

“Funds raised through the Christmas campaign support The Salvation Army’s community programs and services not only during Christmas but year-round.”

The Christmas assistance program, which includes the distribution of food and toy hampers, supported 4,209 individuals, including 1,449 children who received toys and gift cards.

“We could not have reached our campaign goal nor provided this much-needed service without assistance from our dedicated volunteers and donors,” said van Duinen.

“On behalf of the people we serve, The Salvation Army would like to extend a heartfelt ‘thank-you’ to the community for placing its collective trust in us.”

