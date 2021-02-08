15-year old girl killed in drive-by shooting in Montreal’s Jean-Talon district

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot Sunday night in Montreal’s Jean-Talon district.

At around 6 p.m., two passengers in a parked car on Valdombre Street near Jean-Talon were talking to a group of people standing outside the car.

A second vehicle approached and opened fire. A 15-year-old passenger in the car was hit and transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

One of the young men standing alongside the car was also struck. He fled the scene but was found a short distance away, collapsed from his injuries. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspects, who were were wearing masks, fled the scene in their vehicle.

Police have not released a motive for the attack. They will be checking local surveillance video as part of their investigation, according to police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

This is the fifth homicide of the year for the territory of Montreal. The investigation has been turned over to the major crimes unit.

— With files from Global’s Travis Todd