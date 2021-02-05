Peterborough police seek missing woman last seen at hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Cassandra Alexandre, 30, was last seen on Jan. 29, 2021 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police on Friday afternoon stated they are concerned for her well-being

It is unknown what clothes she was wearing.

No description was provided.

Cassandra Alexandre was last seen at PRHC on Jan. 29. Peterborough Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

