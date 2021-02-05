Menu

Peterborough police seek missing woman last seen at hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough police are looking for 30-year-old Cassandra Alexandre.
The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Cassandra Alexandre, 30, was last seen on Jan. 29, 2021 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Read more: UPDATE: Peterborough boy, 11, returns home after reported missing for 5 days: police

Police on Friday afternoon stated they are concerned for her well-being

It is unknown what clothes she was wearing.

No description was provided.

Cassandra Alexandre was last seen at PRHC on Jan. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

