Peterborough police seek missing woman last seen at hospital

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Cassandra Alexandre, 30, was last seen on Jan. 29, 2021 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
Police on Friday afternoon stated they are concerned for her well-being
It is unknown what clothes she was wearing.
No description was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
