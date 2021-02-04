Winnipeg’s extended snow route parking ban starts at midnight Friday

Send this page to someone via email

More snow means more snow route parking ban in Winnipeg.

The city says an extended snow route parking ban will kick in at 12 a.m. Friday morning in response to the recent dump of snow seen in the city.

Read more: Snow route parking ban kicks off in Winnipeg

The move adds two hours to the annual snow route parking ban already in place, meaning parking will be prohibited on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m. starting at 12 a.m.

The annual snow route ban started Dec. 1 and will remain in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. until March 1 next year.

The Extended Snow Route Parking Ban takes effect at 12 a.m. on February 5, extending the snow route parking ban by 2 hours. Do not park your vehicle on snow routes between midnight to 7 a.m. until the extended ban is lifted. For more, see: https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ. pic.twitter.com/55Fs8LBZpo — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) February 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Those who ignore the ban can receive a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early) and may be towed to the towing company’s compound.

The city says the extended parking ban will remain in place until snow-clearing is finished.

Snow routes are marked by signage, but Winnipeggers can also double check to make sure they’re not breaking the through the city’s website, using the city’s interactive snow route map, or by calling 311.

The City of Winnipeg offers email notifications to subscribers wanting to know when parking bans will go into effect near them, and residents can download the city’s Know Your Zone mobile app to stay up-to-date with snow clearing operations.

3:16 Snow bowling in Island Lake Snow bowling in Island Lake – Jan 26, 2021