Ontario provides $865,900 for Northumberland-Peterborough South LTC homes for COVID-19

The Ontario government is providing an additional $865,900 to long-term care homes in the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, riding MPP David Piccini announced the funding will support 11 long-term care homes to help increase prevention and containment efforts during the second wave of the virus.

“We have met every stage of this pandemic with enhanced action to support homes to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure they have access to the resources they need to care for our loved ones,” he stated.

“We will continue to do everything we can to help stop the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable and the staff who have been working tirelessly to keep them safe.”

Additional funding allocations (accumulative totals since the pandemic was declared):

Extendicare Port Hope: $183,600 ($521,800)

Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg: $149,600 ($590,000)

Hope Street Terrace in Port Hope: $113,200 ($478,000)

Extendicare Cobourg: $70,800 ($326,400)

Warkworth Place: $67,000 ($443,000)

Regency Long-term Care Home in Port Hope: $62,000 ($411,400)

Maplewood in Brighton: $61,500 ($542,300)

Fosterbrooke in Newcastle: $44,600 ($431,800)

Pleasant Meadow Manor in Norwood: $39,200 ($388,600)

Streamway Villa in Cobourg: $38,800 ($385,400)

Burnbrae Gardens in Campbellford: $35,600 ($359,800)

Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, said he is pleased to see this additional financial support being provided to area long-term care homes.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have seen how devastating COVID-19 has been for our older, most vulnerable residents,” he said. “The staff within these facilities have been working tirelessly to try to stem the spread of the virus within these homes. It’s encouraging that they will now have more funding to support additional testing measures, to implement additional infection and prevention controls, and to bring on additional staff to support those working in the homes.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Ontario government has spent $1.38 billion to ensure that long-term care homes have the resources they need to battle COVID-19, the province said.

The province aims to have all residents and staff in long-term care homes vaccinated by Feb. 15, if they want to be vaccinated.

