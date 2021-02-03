Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Kenny Lawler, team’s top rookie in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Kenny Lawler to a one-year extension.

Lawler was named the Bombers’ top rookie in 2019 after leading the club with 637 receiving yards on 41 receptions. He also scored four touchdowns.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers trade offensive lineman to Toronto Argos

Lawler added eight receptions for 126 yards in three playoff games as the Bombers won the Grey Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. cut Lawler in training camp in 2018, opening the door for Winnipeg to sign the California Golden Bears product to their practice roster.

Lawler was a seventh-round NFL draft pick of Seattle in 2016.

46:02 Global News Winnipeg presents For The W: A Grey Cup Special Global News Winnipeg presents For The W: A Grey Cup Special – Dec 2, 2020