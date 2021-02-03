Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Kenny Lawler, team’s top rookie in 2019

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2021 12:42 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Kenny Lawler (89) reaches out for the catch against Ottawa Redblacks' Corey Tindal (28) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Kenny Lawler (89) reaches out for the catch against Ottawa Redblacks' Corey Tindal (28) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Kenny Lawler to a one-year extension.

Lawler was named the Bombers’ top rookie in 2019 after leading the club with 637 receiving yards on 41 receptions. He also scored four touchdowns.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers trade offensive lineman to Toronto Argos

Lawler added eight receptions for 126 yards in three playoff games as the Bombers won the Grey Cup.

B.C. cut Lawler in training camp in 2018, opening the door for Winnipeg to sign the California Golden Bears product to their practice roster.

Lawler was a seventh-round NFL draft pick of Seattle in 2016.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueKenny Lawler
